The Breakfast Klub holds blood drive and serves meals to front line workers during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Breakfast Klub is a Houston icon.

This comfort food spot in Houston, Texas was rated by "Good Morning America" as one of the best breakfast restaurants in the country!

Normally, you will see a line wrapped around the building on weekends, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Breakfast Klub is taking its long lines online.

The restaurant is sticking to to-go and delivery orders but is also selling seasonings and mixes to help customers get a taste of The Breakfast Klub at home.

Despite challenging times, the popular restaurant is stepping up to support the community, holding a blood drive outside the restaurant and delivering meals to workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

New mural painted in George Floyd's honor in Third Ward
EMBED More News Videos

Public artist Reginald C. Adams explains the meaning behind the new George Floyd mural he painted at The Breakfast Klub.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodcommunity strongmore in commonktrklocalishbe localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI businesses, residents enter Phase 2 reopening today
Fiery Newark crash leaves 2 dead; several injured
Fire damages 3 homes injuring 5, including child in Queens
New York lawmakers pass bill to make police records more transparent
AccuWeather: Hot and humid Wednesday
Search for 2 accused of taking dog from Brooklyn lobby
New video of man sought in 2 attempted rapes on subway
Show More
NYC pawn shop owners violently beaten during looting
Remains found in search for kids at center of months-long mystery: Police
Gov. Murphy lifts NJ stay-at-home order, urges social distancing
NYC to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on city streets
NJ fisherman describes moment when whale landed on boat
More TOP STORIES News