Rescue dog becomes beloved family pet and deputy K9 in Liberty County

Liberty County Reserve Deputy William Hall never imagined his life would change forever when he first noticed a stray dog waiting at his gate in Huffman, Texas.

It was obvious the dog had been abused and abandoned, but all Red needed was some love and compassion to become man's best friend!

The family fell in love with him instantly.

Deputy Hall soon realized Red wasn't just a good pet, he could help him on the job.

The Halls paid to have Red go through obedience training and in December 2019, he was sworn in as a Liberty County Sheriff's Office K9!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
petdogsheriff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bus catches fire, fully engulfed in flames on I-78 in NJ
5 children, 2 adults hurt in school bus crash on NY highway
2 deceased newborns discovered at NJ recycling center
7 On Your Side Investigates: Literally dying for a bigger butt
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
5.7M kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
Show More
Don't fall for these coronavirus-related scams
Trump ally Roger Stone to be sentenced as case roils DOJ
Family wants justice after 19-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC
NYC daycare shuts down suddenly, leaving parents scrambling
AccuWeather: More clouds, chilly
More TOP STORIES News