The history behind Día de Los Muertos makeup and how it honors loved ones

HOUSTON, Texas -- You've likely seen Día de Los Muertos makeup looks on Instagram. But this is not meant for Halloween or a costume.

There's a lot of tradition behind the look, and it's meant to honor family.

Celebrity makeup artist Edward Sanchez has been perfecting his makeup techniques and looks since he was a young boy. Now he's sharing how his family and Día de Muertos traditions play a role in his makeup designs.

If you would like to see more of his looks, check him out on Instagram @escbeauty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhalloweensocietymexicanktrkbeauty & lifestylelocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Celebrating the TCS New York City Marathon
Cops bust massive Halloween night warehouse party
Several homes catch fire after gas explosion in Nassau County
Passenger in livery cab shot, killed while stopped at red light in NYC
Dad builds 50-foot pirate ship for daughter for Halloween
COVID Updates: More than 230,000 Americans have died of coronavirus
Show More
1 million early votes cast in NYC on final day of early voting
Looking back at early years of TCS NYC Marathon
Vote 2020: Democrats could cement wins, wield more influence with Cuomo
2 men pave the way for the Black running community
Father, daughter shot while trick-or-treating in NYC
More TOP STORIES News