The history behind Día de Muertos makeup and how it honors loved ones

HOUSTON, Texas -- You've likely seen Día de Muertos makeup looks on Instagram. But this is not meant for Halloween or a costume.

There's a lot of tradition behind the look, and it's meant to honor family.

Celebrity makeup artist Edward Sanchez has been perfecting his makeup techniques and looks since he was a young boy. Now he's sharing how his family and Día de Muertos traditions play a role in his makeup designs.

If you would like to see more of his looks, check him out on Instagram @escbeauty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhalloweensocietymexicanktrkbeauty & lifestylelocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: First snow for some | LIVE
Spinning crane: Stop work order issued for falling debris
Pregnant woman killed in NJ shooting, newborn saved
Lil Wayne meets with Donald Trump days ahead of election
78-year-old man randomly attacked block from home in NYC
Actor Paul Rudd hands out cookies to people waiting to vote
Show More
COVID Updates: Hospitals near ICU capacity in some states
Strong Aegean Sea earthquake topples buildings in Turkey
Report: US knew of problems family separation would cause
How to approach a person who won't wear a mask
US COVID cases hit daily record high -- again
More TOP STORIES News