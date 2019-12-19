Ice skate on rooftop in Manhattan with skyline views of New York City

By Domenick Candelieri
NEW YORK CITY -- Ice skating in New York City is the ultimate holiday experience, and now there is a way of doing just that, but on a Manhattan rooftop.

Winterland Rink at Pier 17 in the Seaport District allows skaters to take in skyline views on the only open-air rooftop ice rink in the Big Apple.

"What makes our rink so unique is the setting," said Saul Scherl, president of the Tri-State Howard Hughes Corporation, which controls a large portion of South Street Seaport. "You have a spectacular setting here, surrounded by warming huts, food and beverage outlets, with spectacular views of all of New York City."

The rooftop rink offers views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, One World Trade, Staten Island Ferry and more. Scherl said skaters usually don't know what to expect when they first arrive at Winterland.

"They come up here and make the turn, and are just overwhelmed with what we've constructed up here and built," he said. "And it's just great to see their facial expressions time-after-time again. You just never get tired of seeing how much people love enjoying the winter."

For those who need a break from the cold, there is a shelter in The Rooftop's warming huts that provide views of the rink and glistening skyline, as well as seasonal snacks and beverages.

Another view to appreciate is the new "Alps" art exhibition that is installed next to the rink.

"(It) adds the mountains to New York City right in front of the iconic Brooklyn Bridge," Scherl said. "It's something to come see at night when it's all lit up."

The ice rink welcomes both children and adults of all skating levels, with ticket prices ranging from $14-$45 that include family packages. Visitors can bring or rent their own skates.

"It's great for a date night," Scherl said. "It's great for family weekend activities. It's great for kids after school. It's great for visitors in Manhattan. It's an amazing place where you can't replicate it anywhere else. "
