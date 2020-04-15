localish

Iconic Chicago liquor company makes hand sanitizer for hospitals

CHICAGO -- Jeppson's Malort, a classic Chicago adult beverage, is getting into the hand sanitizer business to join the fight against COVID-19.

"Malort is fun. It's not something you would, in ordinary times, take seriously," said Tremaine Atkinson, CEO and head distiller at CH Distillery. "When you're thinking about all these people who are in danger right now, not only the people who potentially might have the virus but the people who are trying to help them, it makes you want to help."

Atkinson said the liquor company felt inspired to help out.

They decided to mix their high-proof alcohol with hydrogen peroxide and glycerin to make hand sanitizer for first responders, hospitals and other health care facilities, such as blood banks.

"We're doing it on a donation-only basis. We're not selling it or trying to cover costs. We're giving it away," Atkinson said.

For those looking for more information or to request a donation, visit CH Distillery's website here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoliquorcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicalcohollocalishbe localish chicagohygienecovid 19
LOCALISH
drone pilot taking family portraits during coronavirus lockdown and how you can help small businesses
this nyc landlord is offering free rent to tenants due to the coronavirus pandemic
some ways small businesses are adapting to overcome the coronavirus pandemic
Checking in with Batter Up Pancakes restaurant in Fresno, California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US relief checks begin arriving as economic damage piles up
Cuomo: NYers must wear face coverings if can't keep social distance
Family speaks out after loss of MTA bus driver to COVID-19
Cuomo outlines reopening blueprint: "like bringing Apollo 13 back to Earth"
de Blasio: 'We will not allow any New Yorker to go hungry'
Mounting calls to close NYC live animal markets amid coronavirus
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Show More
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
Florida nurse couple unites to fight COVID-19
Who is not eligible to get a coronavirus stimulus check
Connecticut COVID-19 cases top 14,000, death toll surges
Nursing homes face staff, testing shortages amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News