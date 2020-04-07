Harmony Public Schools education engineers use 3D printers to create face shields

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic is changing so much of our daily lives, but heroes are emerging during this difficult time.

Mehmet Gokcek and a team of education engineers at Harmony Public Schools in Houston, Texas, have turned their "Innovation Lab" into a workshop to help healthcare workers.

The team is using 3D printers to create hundreds of medical face shields.

Each shield takes about five hours to make and only costs about $1.50 in materials.

The team then donates the face shields to hospitals around the area.

The Innovation Lab crew hopes to train teachers in other communities to use their 3D printers to make the shields and help healthcare workers across the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonface maskcoronavirustechnology3d printingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Lamont COVID-19 update as death toll reaches 277
183 fatalities overnight on LI as death toll continues to rise
7 On Your Side Investigates coronavirus and race; Zip code check
More than 5,400 deaths in NY, but hospitalizations down
How the coronavirus pandemic is impacting mental health
Some states more successful than others at staying home, data shows
'If I did it, you can do it:' LI woman, 90, beats coronavirus
Show More
Death toll tops 1,200 in NJ; Parks ordered closed
How do we restart life after coronavirus?
'We are not there yet,' NYC mayor says, but also sees hope
How international travel left NY vulnerable to coronavirus
Earl Graves Sr., founder of Black Enterprise magazine, dies
More TOP STORIES News