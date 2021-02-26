localish inspire

Cosplay designer creates jaw-dropping food-themed costumes

NEW YORK -- Olivia Mears wanted to be an art teacher, but after a picture of one of her incredible dresses, the 'Taco-Belle' went viral, she decided making them full-time was her calling.

"Over the years, making my art more about modeling clothes, it's been a journey," she says, "...it's also about overcoming my anxiety and my confidence issues...You can't get anything done unless you are determined yourself, and you can't rely on other people to give you the inspiration to do that."

If you want to see more of her creations, check her out on Instagram @AvantGeek.

GET INSPIRED: Watch more Localish here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklocalish inspirefoodfashionepic cosplaydresseslocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Kid starts small business cleaning headstones
Oakland skater creates skate club for plus-size people
UPS Driver Goes Viral
Mom volunteers to be mother of the bride for lgbtq+ couples
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 hurt in multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn
Carranza steps down, Porter to serve as NYC Schools Chancellor
Suspect 'didn't like the way' Chinatown stabbing victim looked at him
Who is Meisha Porter? Meet NYC's new schools chancellor
The Countdown: Key points to know about Biden's COVID relief bill
Lamborghini crashes fleeing NYC traffic stop, 2 run from scene
Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls taken in mass abduction
Show More
Passenger fatally shot during dispute with other driver in NYC
Prince Harry left royal life to save his mental health
Come on in: NYC indoor dining capacity expanded
US airstrike in Syria kills 1, wounds several, official says
Some NYC sites offering overnight appointments due to vaccine surplus
More TOP STORIES News