more in common

Meet America's Nicest Neighbor

By Michael Koenigs, Chris Casey & Jordan Fuller
Durham, NC. -- Amy, originally the "Florida Queen," has become a beloved member of the North Street neighborhood in Durham, North Carolina.

Amy has a genetic condition called Williams Syndrome (WS) that often encourages unique verbal abilities, highly social personalities, and an affinity for music. It is also associated with some developmental delays.

Amy loves waving to her neighbors, winning bowling tournaments, and taking road trips with her best friend Avery. Avery is a graduate of Duke University who joined Reality Ministries, a Christian organization that fosters friendships amongst people of all abilities marked by mutuality and authenticity.

North Street is a neighborhood where friends with disabilities thrive within a broader community.

ABC's Michael Koenigs @mcckoenigs is the host of the show "More in Common" which features people across America who overcome their differences and find common ground.

Click here for more More in Common!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhammore in commonact of kindnessneighborhoodgood newsfeel goodlocalish
MORE IN COMMON
Meet the 15-year-old weightlifter setting records
Burn victim becomes beauty pageant contestant
Racism against Asian Americans: What can we do about it?
Love Blossoms at Native American Gathering in Manhattan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Cuomo likely to be stripped of emergency powers today
Teen bites paramedic in face in Brooklyn
8 hurt when van crashes car into outdoor dining setup, scaffolding
Elevator accident turns deadly at NYC apartment building
Men sought in attempted abduction of 10-year-old boy
Stimulus check updates: Minimum wage hike falls short as Senate debates COVID bill
NYPD bodycam shows domestic violence suspect ambushing officers
Show More
Fake heiress who scammed NYC elite speaks out after prison release
Police search for more victims after college student charged with rape
What you can expect inside movie theaters finally reopening today
NJ administers 1st doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Queens
More TOP STORIES News