Millennial Loteria is the Perfect Blend of Nostalgia and Celebration of Inclusivity!

From "El Catrin" and "La Chalupa" to "La Dama" and "la Sirena," it's all part of Millennial Lotería! It's a new twist on the beloved game known as Mexican bingo. The traditional game is a source of nostalgia for generations of children that continues into adulthood. Founder of Millennial Loteria, Mike Alfaro, has taken an old favorite multi-generational game -- played by millions worldwide -- and created a version that better reflects the Latinx generation. This new version has the same tongue-in-cheek approach with each card being a parody of millennial life in the United States, and a celebration of inclusiveness.
Check out their website: millennialloteria.com and follow them on Instagram @millennialloteria !
