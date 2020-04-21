It's still tulip time at this drive-thru flower farm

More than 250-thousand tulips will light up your day and you don't even have to get out of your car.

It's a drive-thru tulip display you can experience with social distancing in mind.


Dalton Farms in Swedesboro, N.J., had plans for a major outdoor festival this spring with live music, beer and wine gardens but they quickly pivoted when the COVID 19 pandemic surfaced.

They are still bringing their tulip garden to the public but instead of guests walking though it, they are driving through and still taking in the beauty the sea of flowers has to offer. #BeLocalish


Dalton Farm Tour of Tulips | Facebook | Instagram
660 Oak Grove Road, Swedesboro, NJ 08085
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
swedesboro boroughfyi phillybe localish philadelphiabe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York launches antibody testing for coronavirus
New York nurse union sues 2 hospitals, department of health
Trump says Cuomo coming to DC for Oval Office meeting
Athlete from NJ released from hospital after COVID-19 recovery
Woman found dead in trash can in NYC, police say
Charges dropped against late Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke
US lockdowns coincide with rise in poisonings from cleaners
Show More
Suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbing ruled unfit to stand trial
Trump says governors play 'political game' with COVID-19 tests
NY daily death toll drops below 500
NJ sees 'relative stability' in cases, but deaths still on rise
Deceased taxpayers receiving stimulus payments from government
More TOP STORIES News