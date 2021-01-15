localish

Jersey boys turn homebrewing idea into Armageddon Brewing

By 6abc Digital Staff
SOMERDALE -- A South Jersey trio who share a love of homebrewing opened South Jersey's first cidery and meadery.

Armageddon Brewing is now serving up its custom craft gluten-free hard ciders and meads at its Somerdale tasting facility using locally sourced fruit and honey.


This new taste experience offers a flagship line of ciders on tap year-round along with seasonal flavors throughout the year. South Jersey's first cidery offers an alternative to gluten-based craft beer.


