Bite into a 30-pound Jumbo Bagel at O'Bagel in Hoboken New Jersey

By Miguel Amaya
HOBOKEN, New Jersey -- At O'Bagel, in Hoboken, New Jersey, bigger does mean better.

Since 1995, the family-owned bagel shop has gained recognition for its over-the-top creations, specifically their 30-pound Jumbo bagel.

"Our jumbo bagels are what put us on the map. I was like, how could we be unique to ourselves and that's when the jumbo bagel came in," said Stephen El-Hassan, owner of O'Bagel.

The massive and customizable bagel, which is water-boiled and baked in their 500-degree oven, can feed 15-20 people.

Related: New Jersey brewery honors Black history month with special beer series

In addition to their in-house bagel options and their popular jumbo bagel, O'Bagel is now sharing their family recipe with the launch of their O'Bagel Mix.

"Everyone should have the opportunity to consume the best bagel around and that's O'Bagel. Last year with COVID it came down to: how can we serve the masses without people driving and coming here themselves? Now with our mix, you can have O'Bagel from the comfort of your own home," said El-Hassan.

Each bag of O'Bagel Mix can make six standard bagels or one jumbo bagel.

With the launch of the O'Bagel mix, El-Hassan is thrilled to share his family recipe with the world and bring a taste of Hoboken to families around the country.

"We focus on the bagel itself and we take that with great pride. When a customer comes in, we want them to leave happier than when they came in," said El-Hassan.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya

Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobokennew jerseycommunity journalistcoronavirusbe localish new yorkcookingwabcbakinglocalish businesscooking chefneighborhood treatsbite sizecovid 19 pandemiclocalishbe localishsmall business survivalsmall businessfoodfamilyrestaurantsoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in stabbing death of good Samaritan in Brooklyn
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
Cashier slashed after dispute inside NYC store
Don't become a money mule with this work from home scam
AccuWeather Alert: Late gusty winds, snow shower
J&J vaccine ships on anniversary of NY's 1st confirmed COVID case
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
Show More
Teachers, transportation workers in NJ to be eligible for vaccine this month
COVID Updates: Johnson & Johnson to test their single-dose shot on children soon
When did you realize COVID changed everything?
NY awaits next moves in Cuomo harassment investigation
Tiger Woods tweets appreciation for tributes
More TOP STORIES News