K-9 Kakes serves up all-natural treats for the pampered pup

Sicklerville, New Jersey -- K-9 Kakes is a family-owned bakery that offers unique, fun, fresh-baked treats, and celebration cakes to make dogs happy and give their owners a variety of made from scratch healthy options to spoil their pups.

K-9 Kakes offers different varieties for the grain-free diet, big; hard treats for the guy that likes to chomp; soft, easygoing treats for the dogs that don't have big jaws; and hypoallergenic for dogs that need minimal ingredient treats.


The business idea came from Dave the Baker's daughter, Chelsea. She wanted to start her own business. Dave says, "I was retired, so I stopped in one day to help, and I've never been allowed to leave."

k-9kakes.com | Facebook

649 Berlin - Cross Keys Rd, Sicklerville, NJ 08081
856-885-4145
