Katy mom fulfills "Imagineer" dream with makeshift Disney ride in backyard

KATY, Texas -- "Welcome to the world-famous Jungle Cruise!"The Stuckey family in Katy, Texas, was disappointed when Disney parks shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But after watching another family's viral video where they recreated some of the Disney World experience, the Stuckeys were inspired to make their ride in the backyard!Clint Stuckey captured everything all on his iPhone as his family used items they already had and an inflatable boat to recreate the Jungle Cruise ride.Disney World reopened some of its parks on July 11, 2020, and the Stuckey family said they can't wait to go back soon.