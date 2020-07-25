localish

Katy restaurateur lends helping hand to struggling eateries

KATY, TX -- Phat Eatery near Houston is a hot spot for foodies. The Malaysian street food restaurant has been wildly successful since it first opened in Asian Town in Katy, Texas, almost two years ago.

But this year presented a challenge that owner Alex Au-Yeung never expected. When the pandemic struck, he began feeling the effects immediately. He saw neighboring restaurants in Asian Town also beginning to struggle, so he began to look for ways they could survive together. He created an online menu and delivery system to help a Chinese barbecue restaurant next door. He began selling dumplings made by another family-owned restaurant. He purchased bottles of sauce from a local hot sauce shop and gave them away to his customers.

While helping locally-owned businesses, Phat Eatery has also made it a mission to give back to the community amid the pandemic!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
katyfoodcommunity strongabc13 plus katyabc13 plusall goodbe localish houstonktrkabc13 plus fulshearrestaurantlocalish
LOCALISH
COVID-19 nurse marries in hospital ceremony
Cleaning up the debris from COVID-19 one block at a time
13-year-old turns bow ties into big business
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Yorkers finding ways to stay cool during heat advisory
Tips, resources: How to deal with extreme heat
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
'Live!' family reacts to Regis Philbin's death
Regis Philbin's farewell to 'Live!" in 2011 | WATCH
AccuWeather: Another possible heat wave
Sources: Kelsey Grammer's daughter, man slashed outside NYC restaurant
Show More
Celebrities, politicians pay tribute to legendary TV icon Regis Philbin
Regis Philbin on how he wanted to be remembered
A timeline of Regis Philbin's 'record-breaking' life
PHOTOS: Life and career of Regis Philbin
Central Park: Celebrating 40 Years of Commitment and Conservancy
More TOP STORIES News