Kidney doctor donates own kidney to save fellow doctor's life

By Beccah Hendrickson
LANGHORNE -- Dr. Greg Zollner is a kidney doctor at Nephrology and Hypertension Associates in Langhorne, PA who developed kidney disease. His colleague, Dr. Chris Frankel, realized Dr. Zollner's life was in danger, so he offered to donate his kidney.

The doctors are kidney specialists who worked together for 16 years, but their connection runs deeper than an office space.




The two were a perfect match. They underwent the surgery and are both doing great!


Weeks after surgery, Dr. Zollner says he feels like himself again for the first time in years, and Dr. Frankel is back to work.

