localish

Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing

The Kissing Artist, aka "Lipstick Lex," masters the art of kissing when she puts lips to canvas and creates breathtaking art.

Alexis Fraser has kissed amazing portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Lady Gaga, Elton John and Maya Angelou, as well as Good Morning America's Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

"Yes, it is a bit of a laborious process, I'm not going to lie," Fraser said. "The kiss part is the 'wow factor.' That's the part that gets people excited."

The Chicago native will also create portraits for your beloved family members.

"My artwork is so much about beauty and self-love and personal empowerment and positivity and just feel good vibes all around," Fraser said.

Art lovers can order custom portraits on her website: www.lipsticklex.com.

Fraser is now opening an art gallery in Florida.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofloridaartlocalishlipstick
LOCALISH
Take a look inside this vintage Mickey Mouse House
Tractor Tech of the Future
Oxnard volunteer honored by community for his amazing service.
Can the best Pizza in LA be made in a Parking Lot?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction worker killed in New Jersey trench collapse
7-year-old boy hit by vehicle in front of Brooklyn school dies
Child with autism denied communion at church in NJ
New York could see 4 feet of snow - but not here!
AccuWeather: Wind advisory and temps dropping
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
Coronavirus: 108 residents in voluntary isolation on Long Island
Show More
Coronavirus: Officials want more screenings at NYC airports
Man slashed in face during dispute with 2 men in Times Square
NYC teacher accused of forcing girl with autism to touch him
20 sickened after pepper spray incident at NY high school
'Billy Never Idles': Billy Idol joins NYC campaign to stop idling
More TOP STORIES News