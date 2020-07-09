Klein Oak Coach Jason Glenn gives inspiring speech about race in America to his football players

SPRING, Texas -- Klein Oak coach Jason Glenn only planned to speak to his players for two or three minutes, but his message in the wake of George Floyd's death turned into a much longer discussion about faith, love, and kindness.

The video of his speech has racked up millions of views on social media!

"Your skin color, your race, your religion - that won't divide us...We have to love one another." Coach Glenn encouraged his players to listen to one another, respect one another, and understand.

An All-American player at Texas A&M, and later a player and coach in the NFL, Glenn returned to the high school level to make a real difference in players' lives.

He's sure that his path led him to this moment, to help his players cope and forge a new path of understanding. He tells us the purpose of his football program is "to raise great young men."

If you would like to watch the entire speech, check it out on Facebook below.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springblack lives mattereducationhigh schoolmore in commonfootballktrksportsgood newsrace in americalocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted in hoax device incident at NYC mall surrenders to police
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
Some NYC schools go fully remote amid COVID uptick
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Court rules homeless men living at UWS hotel can stay
H&R Block customers frustrated over issues getting stimulus
Show More
LA ambulance crews told not to transport patients with low chance of survival
COVID Live Updates: FDA will not approve cutting vaccine doses
Mistake allows private school employees access to vaccine
Mayor de Blasio asks for vaccine flexibility from state, feds
Citing COVID variant in NY, mayor calls for UK travel ban
More TOP STORIES News