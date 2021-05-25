Knicks Superfan Goes to Every Game to Honor His Little Sister's Memory

"When I had met her, I had never even touched a baby, to be honest. And I fell in love with her." When Anthony's little sister Gianna was born, a special bond formed between them that he would cherish for years to come.
But while the two were inseparable, in 2010, Anthony's family received news that changed everything. At just 10 years old, Gianna was diagnosed with brain cancer. That's when the Knicks community rallied around them and the hashtag #WinForGianna was born.
When Gianna sadly lost her battle to cancer in 2019, the Knicks community supported Anthony and his family in some of their darkest times and continues to do so to this day.
As the Knicks enjoy one of their best seasons to date, Anthony doesn't think it's just a coincidence. "There's only one thing that she knew could make me smile, and that's the Knicks in the playoffs and here we are."
