localish

Kpelle Design creates inspiring women's jewelry with roots in West Africa

By Matteo Iadonisi
WILMINGTON -- "It's very important to know where you come from," says Gwanyan Gwen Barker.

The first-generation Liberian-American has always admired her parents, who emigrated from the West African country three decades ago. So, when she started her own jewelry business, she made sure to represent their heritage in every creation.

"The name of my business is Kpelle Design," Barker says. "It is a tribe in Liberia, my father's tribe, my tribe, where they are known as agriculturalists, so they work with their hands."

Across the world, Barker using her hands to craft jewelry in Bear, Delaware.

"It's almost like an ode to my ancestors," my heritage, she said.

However, Barker realizes that others may not be able to pinpoint their heritage as easily.

"We know there's a lot of Black Americans that don't know where they come from," she said. "And so, that's what I want people who wear my jewelry to feel. Feel like this is familiar, like this feels like home."

Kpelle Design showcases earrings made from Cowrie shells that populate the shores of Liberia.

Larger, hoop-shaped earrings depict empowering messages that Barker wants other women to hear.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonwpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
Philly gets its first urban winery with Mural City Cellars
Philly rapper Chill Moody wants you to appreciate the Nice Things with new kombucha
This brewer is the 1st Black woman to have a signature beer after launching French Toast Ale
East Bay pink fire engine transports cancer fighters to last treatment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Vaccine Updates: South African variant now in 12 states
Family devastated over daughter's mysterious disappearance
Deputy finds missing 13-year-old girl in Florida motel
$1 billion in unpaid NYC rent: Check your neighborhood here
Man shot in stomach, collapses near subway station: Police
Chief of Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe's name
Connecticut rolls out age-based COVID vaccination plan
Show More
Asian Hate Crime Task Force working to combat slew of bias crimes in NYC
AccuWeather: Rain or snow showers
Police issue warning after 4 boys fall through frozen pond
Barclays Center welcoming Nets fans inside tonight
NJ Governor Murphy to propose 2022 budget plan
More TOP STORIES News