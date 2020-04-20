Lacrosse Players Won't Let Lockdown Keep Them From Having Fun

After spending weeks at home, the athletes of AFA Lacrosse decided they were going to have a little fun. Although they can't see each other, they weren't going to let that stop them from bringing together their community. With the help of others, coach Emily Beckman created a video of other lacrosse players bridging the gap between them. With lacrosse season canceled for many, it was a way for them to bring players from all ages together to do what they love best. In their own words: "Even though there is distance between us, our Alpha Female Athletes are still working every day to make the most of our time apart so that we can dominate together soon."