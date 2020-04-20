localish

Lacrosse Players Won't Let Lockdown Keep Them From Having Fun

After spending weeks at home, the athletes of AFA Lacrosse decided they were going to have a little fun. Although they can't see each other, they weren't going to let that stop them from bringing together their community. With the help of others, coach Emily Beckman created a video of other lacrosse players bridging the gap between them. With lacrosse season canceled for many, it was a way for them to bring players from all ages together to do what they love best. In their own words: "Even though there is distance between us, our Alpha Female Athletes are still working every day to make the most of our time apart so that we can dominate together soon."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
apexpumpedviral videosportslocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Personal trainer offering free fitness classes for seniors
Eastside Deli delivers meals to frontline workers
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
Barcito pivots menu to dry goods during coronavirus pande
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing as NY begins antibody testing
NYC cancels all public events in June
NYC ambulance calls drop below 2019 daily average
Shake Shack returning federal stimulus loan
NYC opens new testing sites in hard-hit areas
3 found dead at same NYC hotel over weekend: FDNY
It's Be Still Monday in Newark as some itch to reopen
Show More
Bilingual walk-thru testing site opens in Washington Heights
New York City ER doctor sees signs of hope in COVID-19 fight
Andover Rehabilitation must present NJ with COVID-19 plan
Nursing home deaths represent 25% of all COVID-19 fatalities in NY
Days after Twitter jabs, Trump thanks, compliments Cuomo
More TOP STORIES News