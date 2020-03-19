fitness

Rejuvenate Your Mind at the Pathway to Zen

"Laguna Beach was founded as an artist colony back in the late 1800s, and it's the original hippie den, so we really are trying to stick to our roots," said Ashley Johnson, president and CEO of Visit Laguna Beach. "Lots of characters here and a great place for folks to come and spend their vacation to rejuvenate their mind, body and soul."
Johnson says the 12 different locations are spread across town, similar to a beer or wine trail, but with wellness opportunities. The activities include everything from spa treatments to laughter yoga and aura readings.

"We also have 20,000 acres of wilderness perfect for hiking and biking and the ideal place to get your zen on," Johnson said.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is one of the stops focused on making people feel better about life through self-care.

"Starting out with maybe laughter yoga, going for a hike at Top of the World, and then at some point during this pathway, stopping here at the ranch," said Kurt Bjorkman, general manager of the Ranch at Laguna Beach.

Bjorkman said the city's natural beauty helps as a start for self-care.

"It's a really amazing place, but the wellness aspect of it has transcended the whole time," Bjorkman said. "People have been sent here to get better. The air, the water, the coves, the clarity of the water, the purity of the water here, the sand. But Laguna Beach is special."

They say the Pathway to Zen helps enhance what's already there with experiences.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
laguna beachhealthfitnesspacific crest trailyogahikingpathmy go tolocalish
FITNESS
Girls varsity wrestling team makes history on Long Island
Art and passion of Argentine tango arrives in NJ
Bungee Fitness is going to be your new favorite workout
Identical twin sisters, yoga superstars taking Instagram by storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Mayor update on 22 dead, over 3,600 coronavirus cases in NYC
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Cuomo calls for 75% workforce to stay home; Cases surpass 5,000 in NY
Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths
Daniel Dae Kim says he has COVID-19, addresses violence against Asians
318 new cases in NJ, 4 additional deaths from COVID-19
Show More
Suffolk County worried about hospital beds amid COVID-19 outbreak
When could COVID-19 leave hospitals without enough beds?
Coronavirus: Health care workers fear shortage of staff, supplies
LI coronavirus cases surge past 600, including police officer
Spring breakers keep partying despite coronavirus warnings
More TOP STORIES News