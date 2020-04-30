localish

Lake Bluff neighbors stay connected with Pledge of Allegiance

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. -- Three adorable girls from Lake Bluff are visiting their favorite neighbor every weekday morning to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Linnea Maga said it's her daughters' way of keeping a routine, and an excuse to see Ms. Daria Andrews, even from a distance due to Illinois' stay-at-home order.

"Going through a quarantine and having these three little girls next door is just, it makes it bearable," Andrews said.

Andrews said they all joke that she's like a third grandmother to Maga's girls.

"I think it's meaningful to all of us, and it's fun to have a routine. It's fun to have something to look forward to," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake bluffsocial distancingneighborcoronavirusall goodshelter in placeamerican flagneighborhoodlocalish
LOCALISH
TikTok challenge shines light on South Asian community during COVID-19 pandemic
How to groom your pet at home
Pay it forward with these beautiful bouquets
Artists release free quarantine coloring book
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
100 bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks outside NYC funeral home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Rabbi's funeral draws massive crowd, angers mayor
New water main break in Hoboken as boil water advisory continues
Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines
'We're not out of the woods yet," Cuomo says
Exclusive: New action taken to get homeless off the subways
Show More
Doctors warn rare kids' syndrome may have coronavirus tie
Social distancing creates challenges for blind, visually impaired
Fauci: Experimental drug remdesivir shows promise in trial
WWII vet who beat COVID gets surprise parade for 100th birthday
Man allegedly stole coronavirus stimulus checks from mail
More TOP STORIES News