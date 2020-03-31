Landlord Offers Free Rent to Tenants | Coronavirus Check In

USA -- More in Common host Michael Koenigs interviews a woman who has a unique way of sharing love with her elderly relatives while practicing physical distancing, a landlord who is offering his tenants free rent to prevent them from worrying about financial matters, and Grandma Gamer Shirley Curry who loves to play Skyrim, about how they are coping with the coronavirus outbreak and tips they have for staying sane during these difficult times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
small businessmore in commoncoronaviruslocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
30-year-old NJ high school baseball coach dies of coronavirus
LIVE | CT Gov. Lamont gives update, predicting 'horrible month'
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus
NYPD has 5,600 officers out sick, 5 deaths amid COVID-19 pandemic
Long Island surpasses 15,000 coronavirus cases, with 116 deaths
1,550 dead in New York, with more than 75,000 COVID-19 cases
EMT help increases in NYC as cases rise to more than 43,000
Show More
Deaths soar to 267 in NJ; nearly 19,000 cases
Coronavirus in New York City: Photos capture the city during the crisis
Privacy, security concerns for Zoom users, official says
Union wants Rikers Island testing site, better safety protocols
USNS Comfort to begin accepting non-COVID-19 patients
More TOP STORIES News