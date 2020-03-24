entertainment

Six Flags Magic Mountain Opens Newest Coaster

Eyewitness reporter, Marc Corta-Robles gives us front-seat access to the newest coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain, West Coast Racers.

The coaster hits speeds of up to 55 mph and includes close crossovers with other coaster cars.

This iconic ride is a local collaboration with reality TV all star custom body shop. The ride is called West Coast Racer because the coaster's cars were designed by West Coast Customs in Burbank. W

atch the video above for Marc's full report!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessix flagsamusement rideentertainmentroller coasteramusement parklocalish
ENTERTAINMENT
Working remotely? So did Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest!
Hollywood on hold: TV, film production shuts down
Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in NY prison
Social distancing means big business for drive-in theater
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus cases increasing at an alarming rate in NYC
Coronavirus 'attack rate' is 1 in 1,000 in NYC area, here for weeks
Brooklyn principal 1 of 125 coronavirus deaths in NYC
Florida governor wants travelers from NY, NJ to self-isolate
New York state reaches 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases, 5,000 new overnight
Rutgers researchers working on rapid 45-minute COVID-19 test
New Jersey moves to increase hospital capacity as crisis deepens
Show More
NYC wants to put out-of-work drivers back behind the wheel
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Long Island reporting nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
More TOP STORIES News