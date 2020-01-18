localish

Learn How to Throw an Axe From 'Axe-Perts'

It's the latest trend in entertainment venues: active entertainment ranging from escape rooms to ax throwing. In fact, there are about a dozen ax-throwing venues in Chicago and the suburbs that have opened up in the last couple of years!

Localish's John Garcia visited a couple of them to find out what the draw is. He discovered a lot of people seem to be curious.

Some say it's a great way to get out a little aggression, and get a shot of adrenaline. It can also be a competitive activity for groups of friends or coworkers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentsportslocalish
LOCALISH
Skate Like A Girl is breaking gender barriers in skateboarding
Cop becomes a disabled man's hero after recovering lost items
Making amazing jerky is this veteran's latest mission
NJ company makes eco-friendly straws to protect marine life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend winter storm to bring snow, ice and rain
2 in custody after slashing at LIRR train station lobby
Source: Jason Garrett agrees to become new Giants OC
Gunshot fired in Midtown, but no victim found
Despite another random subway attack, crime stats are down: NYPD
Rapper from Brooklyn accused of transporting stolen car from LA
Police offer $10K reward for info in 2010 murder of Queens woman
Show More
Suspect in bleach attack at NYC subway station in custody
Neighbors speak out after young mom found dead in Long Island home
JFK, 2 other airports to screen passengers from China for new illness
Defendants in 2015 East Village explosion sentenced up to 12 years
ICE leader blames 'sanctuary' policies for NYC killing
More TOP STORIES News