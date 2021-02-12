From homebrewing to brewery: It's all about beer science

PEARLAND, Texas -- Even though Vallensons' Brewing Company has only been open for a few years, they're quickly making a name for themselves.

Valle Kauniste started homebrewing after serving in the Air Force. During his time in the service, he jumped at the opportunity to tour other countries and tasting beers from around the globe. Wanting to duplicate those brews from overseas, he spent years studying the science of brewing.

After learning about water chemistry, Kauniste has been able to replicate some of his favorite beers from around the world. By dialing in the pH, minerals, and other water properties, he's been able to brew beers that taste as if they come from the tap on the other side of the Atlantic.

From his New England style IPAs to the Oatmeal Stout that's identical to a pour from Swinden, England, all of the beers at Vallensons' are a global experience on the palate.

If you would like to learn more about Vallensons' Brewing Company, visit their website or check them out on Facebook and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump lawyers decry impeachment as political vengeance | LIVE
WATCH LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Dog inherits $5 million in owner's will
Video: Man stabbed in back during dispute in NYC 7-Eleven
Cold air brings more snow and ice later this weekend
Guns seized, 14 people in custody after NYPD stops party bus
Show More
Cuomo withheld nursing home data over Trump fears, office confirms
Indoor dining resumes in NYC, restaurant/bar hours to be extended
Lunar New Year Celebration kicks off in NYC
'Bachelor' frontrunner Rachael apologizes for racist actions
Nikki Haley: 'We shouldn't have listened' to Trump
More TOP STORIES News