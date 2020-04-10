acts of kindness

Pizza shop gives free pizza to hospitals during COVID-19 crisis

Despite her business drastically slowing because of the coronavirus, owner Carmela Fuccio has donated free pizza to hospital staff and police officers nearby, stressing how important it is to give back at a time like this.

"These people are putting their lives at risk for us, so let them feel good in any way. At least put food on their tables." Fuccio said.

Fuccio has personally delivered the free pizzas and salads to nearby hospitals and a police station.

Pizza Sociale is open for lunch and dinner for both take out and delivery.
Pizza Sociale
448 W Olympic Blvd
Downtown Los Angeles
213-634-5444
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessmall businessmore in commoncoronavirusact of kindnessacts of kindnesslocalishfyi pizzacovid 19
ACTS OF KINDNESS
Bride gives bouquets to random strangers after wedding postponed
VIDEO: FedEx driver sees downed American flag, stops to properly fold it
NJ principal honors, rewards students for acts of kindness
NJ preschool teaches the importance of kindness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
50 NYC education employees dead of coronavirus
NYPD officers thank health care heroes fighting COVID-19
NJ officer returns to duty after battle with COVID-19
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
LI man released from hospital after COVID-19 recovery shocked to be alive
AccuWeather: Tranquil Tuesday
Bronx man loses brother, mother to coronavirus with 24 hours
Show More
Tarvaris Jackson, who won Super Bowl with Seattle, dies at 36
7 On Your Side gets free hotel for nurse who quit job to fight COVID-19
New York doctor documents day in fight against coronavirus
New Rutgers saliva test for COVID-19 gets FDA approval
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
More TOP STORIES News