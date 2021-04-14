WATCH NOW: Localish Legends Trailer

localish legends

NEW YORK -- What is a Localish Legend? We all know them: The heroes and the weirdos. The icons and the iconoclasts. The beloved classics and the outlandish innovators. The unforgettable, undeniable, unbelievable people and places whose reputations precede them.

They are mothers and fathers, loved ones and family, strangers and friends you just haven't met yet.

Anyone can be a Localish Legend, as long as they live their life LEGENDARILY!

Every week five Legends will compete for the title of Localish Legend. And the best part? YOU DECIDE!

