Long Island farm creates yarn from scratch utilizing their livestock specializing in llamas

YAPHANK, New York -- When Tabbethia Haubold isn't on the road professionally shearing animals from Vermont to Georgia, she runs her 17-acre yarn and fiber farm in Yaphank. Long Island's Yarn & Farm commits to the well-being of fibered livestock, specializing in llamas. In addition to llamas, the farm breeds sheep, angora goats, angora rabbits, alpacas, and hens."Our mission statement is to put a face with the fiber," said Haubold. "You can do just that by coming here."Being a professional shearer, Haubold also began a business designing yarn.She utilizes the fiber, as well as fiber from other American farms, in the production of their own yarns."I found that many people that had these animals just as pets and didn't always have an end result for their fibers," said Haubold. "I was able to take the fleeces in addition to doing the shearing work to pull those fleeces together to make my own yarn."Her line of yarns are all limited edition, highlighting the natural colors of the animals, spun in small batches."People think that it's just as simple as pulling out the clippers and shearing them, but they're certain is a technique and a method to all of it," said Jillian Kazel, Administrative Assistant. "It's really just a unique thing that she does and that she has learned to do and really perfected the craft. She puts so much effort into it and really cares about the outcome, the animals, the product, just all of it from start to finish."Haubold is excited to introduce more socially distant visits to her farm for the public to see the process and experience how fibers get made.----------