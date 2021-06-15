Look inside this hidden Chicago penthouse up for sale

By Steffie Drucker
EMBED <>More Videos

Look inside this hidden Chicago penthouse up for sale

CHICAGO -- This is a true pentHOUSE: It's a two-story house on top of a Chicago high-rise! And it could be yours for just under $700,000.

This unusual home is for sale in Chicago's Printer's Row neighborhood. As the name implies, the small picturesque neighborhood that's just minutes from the bustling Loop was the Midwestern hub for the printing industry in the late 19th century. It features many landmark status buildings with beautiful architecture.

The building that this home was built on top of was a printing factory built in 1892. Architect Phillip Kupritz had an office in the building in the 1980s. He purchased the rooftop storage shed - and all the roof rights that came with it, so he designed a full single-family home to go up there.

The 2,500-sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an open floor plan, plus plenty of windows and several outdoor decks to enjoy the sweeping skyline views.

And it can be yours for just $699,000! Watch the video above to take a look inside.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
printer's rowchicagohousing marketreal estatelocalishwls
TOP STORIES
NY lifts COVID restrictions across commercial, social settings
Off-duty NYPD officer stabbed with scissors in NYC subway station
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter
Puppy store owner charged after Eyewitness News investigation
5 officers fired after 60-year-old man dies by suicide in interview room: Police
Family cat killed by stray bullet through window in Connecticut
Hundreds of New Yorkers given expired COVID shots
Show More
AccuWeather: Spotty showers to partly sunny
Cashier dead, 2 wounded during argument over store's mask policy: Sheriff
NJ Sea Life Aquarium opens at American Dream Mall
Great white shark caught off NJ coast by sport fishermen
NYC mayor's race: Garcia takes aim at Adams, Yang focuses on crime
More TOP STORIES News