localish

25 cent bargains at unique discount store creates buzz

LYNWOOD -- Shopping at dollar stores is one way to stretch your budget, but a new discount store in Southern California is creating a buzz with 25 cent deals. People looking for a bargain stand and sit in long lines for hours waiting to get into Daily Prices.

"We got here at 5:30 in the morning, but it's worth it. They have a lot of really good deals," said Nancy Hernandez, a resident of Whittier, California.

The store opens every week on Thursdays and everything in the store is only $6. On Fridays, the price drops to $4, Saturdays $3, Sundays $2, Mondays $1, and on Tuesdays everything inside Daily Prices is 25 cents.

Long Beach resident Tina Jackson has visited the store numerous times. "Regardless of the day, you're still getting a great deal."

The 15,000 square foot store is filled with everything from clothing, to shoes, bedding, kitchen appliances and toys for the kids. Some items normally retail for as much as 150 dollars.

"The products you see are from bankruptcies and liquidations," said Daily Prices owner, George Tersaakyan, who has been a discount item importer/exporter for many years. "We collect them to provide our customers a good deal and they are very happy."

Daily Prices is open Thursday through Monday, 10 am - 7 pm, and on Tuesdays from 8 am to 3 pm. The store is closed on Wednesdays to restock with new inventory for the following week.

Daily Prices
10801 Long Beach Blvd
Lynwood, CA 90262

Social media/links:
https://www.facebook.com/DailyPrices.Lynwood/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lynwoodkabcsavingsshoppingcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
New bridge aims to become iconic LA Landmark
Rice tossing creates 3D works of art
Secretly Awesome Women-Owned Small Businesses
Long Island sisters help seniors schedule COVID vaccine appointments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ages 50+ eligible for COVID vaccine starting Tuesday in New York
Murphy says no new reopenings 'for some time' due to variants
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
Big Pun Plaza: Bronx intersection renamed after late hip hop icon
NYPD upgrades charge against subway sucker-punch suspect
Bridge sign under fire on social media because of spelling error
Olympic surfing hopeful Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training
Show More
NY county launches task force to fight spike in hate crimes
Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at 86
COVID Updates: Increased travel spurs fears of virus surge
NJ landlord charged with sex crimes against 13 tenants
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on NJ Turnpike in Newark
More TOP STORIES News