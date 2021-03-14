Making a Difference With Different Jewelry

By Patrick Nagle
Knightdale, NC -- Tara Locklear is a jeweler and artist that is making a difference with different jewelry. From her upbringing, friends, and culture, Tara has been heavily influenced by the skating world and what skateboards mean to people. With such a rich history, a used skateboard can tell a lot in where it had been. Tara is taking those used boards and creating something creative and unique for all to enjoy. In her early career, Tara had been working in the corporate world and felt a void. Now, she has found her passion and is creating new works of art every single day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What was that light in the sky early this morning?
Weddings set to resume tomorrow in NY
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Police identify man who barricaded himself in NY home, shot at officers
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
At Air Force One base, intruder given up by 'mouse ears'
Pelosi, Schumer speak out on latest allegations against Cuomo
Show More
Ceremonies planned for 1 year since 1st COVID death in NYC
Italy prepares for Easter lockdown as COVID cases grow exponentially
Video shows man save older woman during attack, carjacking
COVID Updates: Travel increase in US as states ease restrictions
Who would succeed Cuomo if he were to step down?
More TOP STORIES News