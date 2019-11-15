BREAKING NEWS
All 3 defendants guilty in deadly 2015 East Village explosion
Man Moves in With Shelter Dog to Help Get Her Adopted
Localish
When Scott Poore heard about Queen, a Pitbull who had been in a shelter for nearly 400 days, he knew he had to help. So he decided to move in with her!
