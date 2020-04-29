SAN FRANCISCO -- One organization is feeding health care workers on the front lines while helping restaurants stay in business during the COVID-19 crisis. Meal to Heal is all about providing meals to those risking their lives on the front lines, as well as reviving local restaurants.
Meal to Heal is teaming up with several restaurants and communities throughout the Bay Area to send meals to local hospital's COVID-19 Units. Local restaurants also need support from the community now more than ever, as many have shut down and sent employees home.
Giorgio's Pizzeria, a staple in San Francisco for over 40 years, was the first participating restaurant. They delivered 65 meals to Kaiser Permanente on Geary. Click here for more information.
Meal to Heal supports frontline workers and restaurants during COVID-19
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More