localish

Medical oddities, marvels find a home at the Mutter Museum

By 6abc Digital Staff
America's finest museum of medical history, the Mütter Museum displays its beautifully preserved collections of anatomical specimens, models, and medical instruments in a 19th-century "cabinet museum" setting.

The museum helps the public understand the mysteries and beauty of the human body and to appreciate the history of diagnosis and treatment of disease.


The Mütter opened in 1858 to teach the public about medicine, and Educator Marcy Engleman says Einstein's brain is definitely one of the museum collection highlights.

A 40-pound colon, a presidential tumor and a slice of Einstein's brain; those are just a few of the macabre medical curiosities you can see at the museum.


MÜTTER MUSEUM | Facebook
19 S 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-560-8564

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamuseum exhibitwpvilocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Boat House Row lights up for religious, cultural celebrations
Kidney doctor donates own kidney to save a life
Not your ordinary seafood boil, this backyard is a seafood must try.
Barcito pivots menu to dry goods during coronavirus pande
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted in hoax device incident at NYC mall surrenders to police
Some NYC schools go fully remote amid COVID uptick
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
H&R Block customers frustrated over issues getting stimulus
LA ambulance crews told not to transport patients with low chance of survival
COVID Live Updates: FDA will not approve cutting vaccine doses
Mistake allows private school employees access to vaccine
Show More
Mayor de Blasio asks for vaccine flexibility from state, feds
Citing COVID variant in NY, mayor calls for UK travel ban
NJ police department getting bodycams as part of pilot program
Vaccinations begin at troubled NJ vet home, state website goes live
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both over $400M
More TOP STORIES News