Medieval Traditions Clash Together at Kilt Fest

Bagpipes were blaring, whiskey was flowing, and kilt-wearers were frolicking at this Celtic festival. It's the 4th annual event designed to send modern Americans back to medieval times with music, games, and food.

The Highland Games included hammer-tossing, axe-throwing, and live-action role-playing. The two-day celebration took place at Central New Jersey's Liberty Lake, home to the New Jersey Renaissance Faire.

It is one of the many themed events with live actors that takes place at the site. Each year, the Kilt Fest aims to support U.S. armed forces and veterans. This year, donations were made for U.S. Marines through the Semper Fi Fund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hospitalized after falling through sidewalk hole in NYC
8-year-old boy dies after boat capsizes in Hudson River
Woman dies after having cyst drained in NYC hospital
Mystery woman discovered dead in Hudson River
3 dead after shooting and fire at building in Harlem
Death investigation underway after body found in New Jersey
How the LIRR is keeping tracks free of leaves this fall
Show More
19-year-old woman on scooter killed in hit-and-run in Queens
Wrong-way driver may have caused NJ crash that killed 3
Zantac pulled from shelves in US, Canada amid cancer concerns
1645th World Trade Center victim identified
Community pays for homeless man's funeral after vicious NYC murders
More TOP STORIES News