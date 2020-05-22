Meet 4 sisters brewing some of the best beer in town!

HOUSTON, Texas -- The taps will finally begin flowing again at Houston's 4J Brewing Company!

The 100 percent female-owned and family-operated brewery was forced to scale back to to-go orders only amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the popular beer-maker is welcoming back customers, at limited capacity.

Jennifer Edwards first started 4J Brewing Company in Spring Branch in 2018 after being laid off from her banking job.

She came from long tradition of home brewers, her father included, so she decided to switch gears and open her own brewery.

4J Brewing Company draws its name from Jennifer and her sisters Jessica, Jackie and Joanna, who all help out with the family business.

Although 4J Brewing Company will begin operating with limited hours, they are thanking the community for its support and for keeping the love of craft beer alive!
