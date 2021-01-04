Meet NYC's Calisthenics Kings

NEW YORK -- "Calisthenics, if you break it down to the etymology means beauty and strength. It's essentially bodyweight training, but it's what you yourself, what can you do with the environment around you."

Calisthenics is a form of strength training and exercise that can happen anywhere-- and in New York City, which means turning the concrete jungle into your gym. Juan Joel 'Semet' Martinez (@_semet) and Joel Canela (@itsshowtimej) are two members of a dedicated calisthenics community in NYC where everything from the local park's pull up bars to the construction scaffolding on buildings can become a place to socialize, show off your moves, and improve your form.

Watch to learn more about this unique way to get fit!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkpumpedfitnessnew york cityworkoutlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy killed, 2nd child critical after being struck by van in NYC
Dog rescued from 'suspicious' vehicle with apparent hoax device at NYC mall
COVID Live Updates: Record number of Americans hospitalized
UFO sighting prompts alert to FAA
1st person in US to receive COVID vaccine gets 2nd dose
Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'That '70s Show' co-star, dies at 65
Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs
Show More
Who is next in line to get COVID vaccine in NYC?
Man in custody after wild spree with tree branch
NJ COVID vaccinations reach 100,000, hospital workers get 2nd dose
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' him votes
79-year-old killed, child injured in Brooklyn machete attack
More TOP STORIES News