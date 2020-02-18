ALVIN, Texas -- At a historic bank in Alvin, Texas, the guards have green and scaly faces and a taste for flesh. For half a century, alligators have called the First National Bank of Alvin home!
Back in 1969, a farmer donated three gator hatchlings to live in the goldfish pond inside the bank and ever since then, there have always been alligators living in the bank.
Today, two seven-foot gators named Lizzy and Lucy guard the bank, each eating several pounds of boneless raw chicken a day.
Customers even bring gator gifts to the bank from around the world, which are proudly displayed throughout the building.
Alligators Lizzy and Lucy stand guard at the First National Bank in Alvin, Texas
