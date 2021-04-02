localish

Meet the 95-year-old grandma selling Harley-Davidson motorcycles

By Amanda Eustice
Meet the Harley-Davidson grandma

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- Ever since Schaeffer's Harley-Davidson opened 54 years ago, Fern Schaeffer, also known as "Nana", has been in the driver's seat.

"Nana", now 95 years old. was the first full-time employee when her husband and son opened the business.

Nana still works at the store sorting the mail, doing notary work, and as her family likes to put it - keeping everyone in line.

Nana loved riding motorcycles growing up and occasionally will go for a ride in the sidecar.

"She always made it that it was a woman-run business because she did the parts ordering, the bike selling, the part selling, everything back when everything first started. My grandfather and my dad were the mechanics," says Denise Calderone, Fern's Granddaughter.

The Schaeffer's hope to last at least another 54 years in business and continue the legacy of being a family-owned and operated dealership.
