Brooklyn kids keep the tradition of Moko Jumbie alive

NEW YORK -- Moko Jumbie is a style of traditional African dance where performers dance on stilts high above the ground. The practice almost went extinct after being brought to the Caribbean, until it was reintroduced during the celebration of Carnival and appeared in the United States.

"This group is more than just a Moko Jumbies stilt group. Because aside from doing performances and taking part in our community that way, we want to make sure that our members are doing well in school," Says Jason Edwards, Director of Kaisokah Moko Jumbies USA, "...Kind of like a family, you know? We want to push each other to do better."

Now, the Brooklyn Moko Jumbies are teaching the tradition to a whole new generation of youth and empowering them through the traditions of their ancestors.

GET INSPIRED: Watch more feel-good videos here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklocalish inspiredanceblack history monthlocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SNOW STREAM LIVE: Winter storm arrives
Snow falling across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
'Making up for lost time': Mother Nature blanketing NJ with snow
Here's how much snow has fallen so far
Share snow photos and videos here!
Ted Cruz said he was escorting daughters to Mexico amid storm
Man arrested for allegedly shoving woman to ground outside bakery
Show More
Mayor on governor's alleged threats: 'That's classic Andrew Cuomo'
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
MTA approves bridge, tunnel toll hikes, delays transit fare increase
Former Sen. Bob Dole announces he has stage 4 lung cancer
NYC updates COVID guidance, recommends double masking
More TOP STORIES News