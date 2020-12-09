Formerly homeless activist surprised by grateful community

TUSTIN, Calif. -- "Everyone needs to hear that they're loved. That they have purpose. That they're beautiful." TyRon Jackson is the founder and president of Operation Warm Wishes, a non-profit that serves the homeless, troubled youth, and families in need.

After growing up homeless in a family that didn't accept his sexuality, TyRon dedicated his life to helping others. For 13 years, Operation Warm Wishes has been hosting everything from food giveaways to birthday parties for kids who can't afford them, but it's TyRon's positivity and selflessness that inspired his community to do something nice for him. Watch to see his emotional response to their surprise!

For more information about Operation Warm Wishes, visit: www.operationwarmwishes.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tustinlgbtqlgbtq pridemodern familylocalish show (lsh)surprisecommunitylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
1 killed, worker rescued after wall collapse in Brooklyn
New York will fine $1M for coronavirus vaccine fraud
Ceiling fans recalled after reports that blades became detached during use
Warehouse party with more than 200 inside busted, organizers arrested
Woman slashed with 'unknown object' while walking in Brooklyn
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Show More
Family warns others of short visits after losing mother, father
3-year anniversary of historic, tragic NYC fire that killed 13
Annual 'Good Riddance Day' says goodbye to 2020 in Times Square
Investigation underway after woman killed outside apartment
1 dead, 2 jump out window after fire tears through home in NJ
More TOP STORIES News