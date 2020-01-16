all good

This Museum Is Free Thanks to Board Trustee

Due to the generous $10 million donation from Board Trustee, Carolyn Powers, Downtown LA's Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) now offers free admission to all. MOCA offers a vast selection of art, as well as classes, lectures, and film screenings!

Visitors can now get into MOCA Grand Avenue and the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA free of cost.

Museum officials said the goal is to remove financial barriers for guests and to make art more accessible to encourage repeat visits.

"I think as a museum you're not on an ivory tower you have to be a resident amongst residents, you have to be accessible", said Klaus Biesenbach, MOCA, Director.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartmuseumsall goodlocalish
ALL GOOD
This ABC Bachelor Is Helping Make A Difference
'Miracle baby' born in Philadelphia with womb from dead donor
Artist creates New York City portraits using only words
PETacular helps autistic adults become more independent
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
Police to share new evidence in Gilgo Beach murders
NY police need public's help to solve murder mystery
New documents allege Fotis Dulos tried to run over wife
Stuffed koalas in NYC provide helping hand amid Australia wildfires
Zymere Perkins murder: NYC man found guilty on all charges
Hero NJ coach nominated for High School Coach of the Year
Show More
House leaders hand Trump impeachment articles to Senate
School expels student for wearing rainbow shirt, family says
Baby who died left in tub because mom needed 'me time': Police
Trump lifts hold on $8B for Puerto Rico; Protests held in NYC
College athlete killed, 12 injured in van crash
More TOP STORIES News