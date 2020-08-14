Local famers are getting support from this neighborhood market

LOS ANGELES -- When COVID-19 first hit, supply shortages left concerns of when certain items would be back in stock.

Rick's Produce Market in East Hollywood, California has been able to remain fully stocked throughout the pandemic, making it a resource the community can rely on.

"Stores were running out of food, you know, people were going crazy. And our store was stocked daily people were surprised like, 'You guys have this?'" said owner Rick Dominguez.

The market sells some prepared foods. But once Dominguez realized people started shifting to cooking at home more, Dominguez zeroed in on locally grown produce.

That's when he started offering weekly produce boxes made with items from his farm in Fallbrook for people experiencing food insecurity.

"One of the things I like about farming is that I'm helping California, you know. I'm helping this city and helping this neighborhood," said Dominguez.

The produce boxes quickly became a hit.

The East Hollywood Neighborhood Council and Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell's office received grants to sponsor free produce box giveaways on Sunday's. They've managed to give away more than 1000 boxes so far.

It's first come first serve starting at 11am and you must wear a mask.

"If we're in this position of giving back, we're going to take it and help out as much as we can," Dominguez said.
