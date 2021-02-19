localish inspire

Neighbors come together to feed stranded truck drivers during snowstorm

Haughton, LA. -- Neighbors in Haughton, a small town near Shreveport, Louisiana, came together to feed stranded semi-truck drivers on February 17, amid winter conditions in the state.

Parts of Interstate 20 and other major roads were closed because of the dangerous travel conditions, local media reported.

Brandy Mercer captured the video and shared the footage on TikTok, saying that she and a few of her neighbors were hanging out during the snowstorm when a few of the men in the group decided to go to their local convenience store to buy beer. That's when they spotted the stranded drivers.

"They saw what was happening and we took action," Mercer said. "I posted the video and the community came together and started feeding everyone in the area. It was beautiful to watch."

GET INSPIRED: Watch more feel-good videos here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianalocalish inspireneighborfeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the Magic of Storytelling
Military dad surprises daughter with emotional homecoming
Grandson brings grandma on epic bucket list trip
Teen holds blood drive for birthday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Olivia Munn, victim's son praise internet, NYPD for assault arrest
Cuomo unveils nursing home reforms, lashes out over accusations
Fat Boys member, radio host Prince Markie Dee dies at 52
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
NYC indoor dining capacity to increase to 35% next Friday
FL official created 'VIP' COVID vaccine list, including herself
Show More
Woman says she was fired from server job over COVID vaccine
Illegal laundry room plumbing eyed in NYC explosion that hurt 10
Young women dressed as 'grannies' turned away from vaccination site
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston after raising $2M for Texas
Here's how much snow fell in Tri-State area
More TOP STORIES News