Neon Sign Artist Celebrates the LGBTQ+ Community

Brooklyn, N.Y. -- Matthew Day Perez fell in love with neon glass when he was only 14-years-old, right around the same time he came out. Today, he uses his art form to put messages that celebrate LGBTQ+ people in bright, neon lights.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynpridelgbtqlgbtq prideall goodlgbtlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: Travelers to NY, NJ, CT may need to quarantine
How the Tri-State COVID quarantine will work
Woman struck, critically injured by driver was delivering food: Witness
Terrifying video shows moment boy is struck by fireworks
Video: Officers save man trying to jump off NJ Turnpike overpass
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Jersey City pilot closes streets for outdoor seating, recreation
Show More
10-year-old star of 'Frozen' on Broadway shifts focus to charity
Amber Alert canceled after teen found safe, suspect on the run
Woman selling pasta from stoop moves sales to new restaurant
M 5.8 earthquake shakes Central California, felt across state
2020 TCS New York City Marathon canceled due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News