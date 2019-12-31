Train as a Jedi in New Star Wars VR Arcade

Immerse yourself into the Star Wars universe by learning the Force and train with a lightsaber. Introducing Lightsaber Dojo, a pop-up arcade part of the Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series.Geared with Oculus Quest headsets, players get teleported to virtual reality worlds filled with droids and Star Wars creatures.The pop-up game experience made possible by ILMxLAB and Nomadic will open in select cities - like in Ontario, Torrance, Huntington Beach and Mountain View.After completing training challenges, players will get scored and ranked on a national leader board.For full list of locations and pricing click here.Lightsaber Dojo arcade pop-up runs until early February.