New podcast tackles the challenges of dating during COVID-19

You don't know what it's like to live alone," said Andrea Gunning to her friend and co-host, Ben Fetterman. Going on seven years of friendship, the two were forced to physically separate due to the COVID-19 crisis.

It wasn't long before they noticed a contrast in isolated lifestyles. Gunning, a single woman in her 30s, was feeling the pressures of long days without human interaction. Fetterman, a married man, found that his prolonged time spent with his wife allowed him to learn new things about himself.


These two friends, who were forced to physically separate due to the COVID-19 crisis, created a podcast called, "Dating Diaries: Quarantine Confessions" in partnership with Glass Entertainment Group.


"This new podcast addresses the isolation millennials and the Generation Z's are experiencing and how they are continuing to pursue romantic relationships while abiding by, and sometimes ignoring the mandated self-quarantines," writes GEG in a press release.
